Latest Mazda MX-5 gains updated trim levels and new paint colours

Mazda MX-5

Mazda’s popular MX-5 will be gaining renamed trim levels and new exterior colours when the latest model arrives next year.

Available to order now ahead of delivery in March next year, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 will ditch the Convertible name in favour of ‘Roadster’, which is used in other countries around the globe.

A new Zircon Sand exterior colour will be available for the first time

It remains available with the option of either a 1.5- or 2.0-litre engine, while a Retractable Fastback (RF) variant keeps its place in the range and can be matched with either powertrain as before. The 2.0-litre RF is also available with the option of either a manual or automatic gearbox, too.

Three new specifications – Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura – are now available on the MX-5, while a new Zircon Sand paint colour has been made available on the MX-5 for the first time. Those cars fitted with a 2.0-litre engine and finished in Homura trim level will get red Brembo front brake calipers, too.

The seasons may change, but the roof stays down #MazdaMX5. pic.twitter.com/GnIEvktWrI — Mazda UK (@Mazda_UK) September 27, 2022

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director, said: “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2023 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”