Polestar 3 electric SUV priced from £79,900

Published:

Swedish brand’s first electric SUV is available to order now.

Polestar 3
Polestar 3

After months of publishing images of its new SUV, Polestar has finally released the full details of its first electric high-rider.

As the name suggests, the Polestar 3 is the third model to be launched by the Swedish electric performance brand. It’ll rival other premium electric SUVs including the Mercedes EQC and Audi e-tron, and prices start at £79,900.

At launch, only a ‘long range dual-motor’ variant will be available. The twin electric motors, one on each axle to give four-wheel drive, will bring just over 480bhp and 840Nm of torque, helping propel the electric SUV from zero to 60mph in just under five seconds and on to a top speed of 130mph.

Polestar 3
Polestar

An optional £5,600 Performance Pack extracts 510bhp and 910Nm from the twin motors, slashing around 0.3 seconds off the 0-60mph acceleration time. The pack also adds a sportier tune to the standard-fit air suspension, unique 22-inch forged alloys and gold exterior and interior detailing.

Regardless of whether the pack is fitted, the Polestar 3 gets a torque vectoring dual-clutch function on the rear axle, while the rear motor can also be decoupled when all-wheel drive isn’t needed to extend the car’s electric driving range.

Polestar 3
Polestar

The dual-motor long range Polestar 3 is powered by a 400-volt 111kWh battery pack which can be rapid-charged up to speeds of 250kW, and has an 11kW AC charging speed. No charging times have been revealed yet.

Once fully topped up, Polestar says a range of up to 379 miles (WLTP tested) is possible, and a heat pump – which can keep the battery running at an optimum temperature in colder conditions – is standard equipment. Polestar is also equipping the 3 with bidirectional charging allowing the car to offer vehicle-to-grid capability.

On the inside the 3 gets a similarly distinctive look. Polestar says the 3 features an uplift in ‘luxury tactility’ and there’s an assortment of animal welfare-certified leather and wool materials used.

Polestar 3
Polestar

Just like the Polestar 2, the 3 uses Google Android OS for the infotainment system via a large 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen. Over-the-air updates are also included meaning software upgrades can occur seamlessly without the car having to visit a dealer.

The 3 features Volvo’s next-generation safety equipment, which includes clever interior radar sensors, and for the outside, five radar modules, five external cameras and twelve external ultrasonic sensors to support a suite of advanced safety features. Available later in 2023, an optional Pilot Pack with LiDAR will ‘help prepare the car for autonomous driving’, says Polestar.

