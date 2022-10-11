Alpine’s Alpenglow concept set to provide glimpse of firm’s future cars

Alpine Alpenglow

Alpine is set to showcase a brand-new concept car at the upcoming Paris Motor Show that will highlight what future models from the firm might look like.

Called the Alpenglow, it’s a high-performance model that is due to showcase what the ‘Alpine models of tomorrow will be like’ both in terms of road and racing-focused cars.

Dubbed a ‘cornerstone’ of Alpine’s future plans, the Alpenglow name refers to the ‘luminous phenomenon’ of red light that appears over mountains before sunrise and after sunset. Initial teaser images reveal a full-width red light bar at the car’s rear, with the illuminated Alpine badge above.

The image also reveals a compact, racing car-like cockpit with large front arches. Alpine says that the Alpenglow will incorporate the ‘technologies of tomorrow’ which suggests that it will utilise a more modern powertrain that its current A110.

See you on October 13th to discover the Alpine Alpenglow, a unique concept car which will be the inspiration for all future Alpine cars ?On the road to automotive and sporty excellence! More info ➡️ https://t.co/xYEpxoMQAv pic.twitter.com/Pc4o39Hvft — Alpine Cars (@alpinecars) October 11, 2022

Though the Alpenglow showcases a more hypercar-like vehicle, Alpine has already committed to producing a more mainstream electric crossover in 2025. Expected to use the same CMF-EV platform as used in the latest electric Renault Megane, the new car – called GT X-Over – will form a three-pronged approach with an electric compact car and an EV version of the firm’s popular A110 sports car also expected to be in the works.