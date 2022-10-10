The Mobilize Duo furthers Renault Group’s mobility plans

Mobilize Duo

This is the Mobilize Duo – a fully electric quadricycle that has been designed to help with urban mobility.

Created through Renault Group’s newly-formed mobility arm Mobilize, the Duo is expected to be available on a subscription or long-term lease by the end of 2023 with ‘tailored services’ offered at that time.

A commercial-based cargo version – called Bento – will then be available in 2024.

The doors open up to make entry and exit easier

It’s powered by a rear-mounted electric motor which drives the rear wheels. There will be two versions available from launch, with the first able to reach a top speed of 28mph and the second 50mph. Mobilize says that both will offer ‘brisk acceleration’ thanks to the instant delivery of torque from the electric motors. It’s expected that both will be able to return up to 87 miles of electric range, too.

The Duo measures just 2.43 metres in length and 1.30m wide, making it ideal for nipping around city traffic. Mobilize says that you’ll be able to park three Duo cars perpendicularly in a standard parking space, while wraparound bumpers are there to protect it from bumps and scrapes.

Based around an eco-friendly layout, the Duo has been built with the goal of using more than 50 per cent reused materials in its design. It has also been designed to be 95 per cent recyclable at the end of its life.

As a result, it’s all built around a tubular structure with paint-free plastic panels placed on top. The front and rear bumpers are identical – which helps lower production and repair costs – while they incorporate a special plastic ‘grain’ that can help reduce the appearance of wear and tear.

LED lights feature at the front and rear while the two doors open upwards so that occupants can easily exit the vehicle even when parked between two other cars. It also means that the doors don’t swing into the path of other road users.

The interior features padded seats

Inside, there’s space for two while the steering wheel incorporates an airbag – something many other quadricycles don’t. The gearbox lever is to the left of the steering wheel and, in the centre of the dash, sits a speaker and smartphone holder.