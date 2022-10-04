Notification Settings

Jeep named the UK’s most unreliable used car brand in damning survey for off-road outfit

MotorsPublished:

Jeep comes bottom of reliability survey as Land Rover Discovery named country’s most unreliable car.

A survey of nearly 25,000 motorists has named Jeep as the UK’s most unreliable car manufacturer.

The data was collected by What Car? which quizzed owners of used cars up to five years old about how often their vehicles had failed in the past two years.

The survey asked long-suffering drivers how long repairs took to fix and how much they were hit in the pocket by work undertaken.

Cars were then given an overall reliability score out of 100 with Jeep coming out bottom when it came to reliability.

The American brand scored a ‘miserable’ 77 per cent, with individual models panned by owners for their lack of reliability.

Fellow off-road brand, Land Rover, came second last with a marginally better score of just 81.4 per cent.

The survey named the Land Rover Discovery as the most unreliable used model overall.

The bottom two were closely followed by Fiat (86.4 per cent); Alfa Romeo (87.3 per cent) and Peugeot (87.4 per cent).

Reacting to the results, Jim Holder, What Car? editorial director, told Car Dealer Magazine: “The bottom three is sadly familiar, and tells a tale of companies that repeatedly promise to do better, but who never seem to shift the dial.

“Jeep took the wooden spoon with a dreadful set of results and a miserable score. That at least slightly saved the blushes of Land Rover and Fiat – two other perennially poor performers.

“Land Rover’s ongoing woes highlight once again the disconnect between the brand values and desirability of its vehicles and the ownership experience.

“Remarkably, it continues to get away with selling a large number of hugely profitable cars despite this.”

The Land Rover Discovery was named the most unreliable model by What Car? (PA)

Also making the most unreliable list were the likes of Ford (87.8 per cent); Jaguar (88.7 per cent) and Nissan (89.3 per cent).

The top ten was completed by Vauxhall and Mercedes, which both scored 89.5 per cent.

