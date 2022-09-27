Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot has updated its e-208, bringing a longer electric range and more power to the electric hatchback.

Due to arrive on UK roads in 2023, the revised e-208 will use the new e-308’s powertrain, offering 248 miles of electric range in the process courtesy of a 51kWh battery. It represents an increase over the previous model’s 225 miles of range.

The e-208 has gained a more powerful setup

Power is also boosted from 136bhp to 156bhp, while cold-weather performance has improved according to Peugeot, with 24 additional miles in urban traffic at zero degrees. New 16-inch wheels with economy-focused tyres can help to the further range, too.

Two variations of on-board charging will be available on the e-208. As standard, the e-208 gets a single-phase 7.4kW charger, while a more powerful 11kW charger can be added as an optional extra. The e-208 is also capable of charging at speeds of up to 100kW, ensuring a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes.

The interior of the e-208 uses Peugeot’s i-Cockpit

Plus, there are three driver modes – eco, normal and sport – with each focusing on either performance or range. With a brake mode, activated by a button on the gearstick, there’s the option to increase the amount of regenerative braking generated. With more regenerative braking, the car can add more energy to the battery when slowing down.