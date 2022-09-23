Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel

Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL

Volkswagen has unveiled a new concept which looks to provide an alternative to short-haul flights.

Called the Gen.Travel, it’s a fully electric prototype with Level 5 autonomous driving capabilities, meaning that it’s able to drive itself without any human guidance. Placed between a traditional saloon and an MPV, the Gen.Travel has a module interior that can be adapted for different types of journeys.

Gullwing-style doors make entering the cabin easier

Up to four people can be seated in the cabin, while there’s a large table in the middle too. Dynamic lighting has also been included in the cabin, which Volkswagen says helps to avoid motion sickness. For overnight trips, two seats can be converted into beds that can be folded out into a fully flat position. A new passenger restraint system promises ‘maximum safety’ even when occupants are lying down.

Dr. Nikolai Ardey, head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, said: “In the group-wide Volkswagen Innovation Research department, we are further advancing this idea, showing how our customers will be able to experience mobility in the future – for example, as a service.

The seats can be folded out to make beds

“With Gen.Travel, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.”

Many of the interior elements of the car are made using sustainable materials, while the exterior is divided into two parts. The glass cabin is incorporated into the lower section, while wing doors make entering and exiting the vehicle easier.