Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

Dacia has revealed the Manifesto Concept as a futuristic model that showcases what we can expect to see from some of the brand’s more rugged models in the future.

Almost looking like a modern take of a dune buggy, the two-seat concept aims to reaffirm the brand’s values as it looks to target those ‘keener to try outdoor pursuits’.

Focusing on simplicity – a trait Dacia is well known for with its no-frills models – the Manifesto has no doors, windows or windscreen, but a variety of hard-wearing and waterproof surfaces. You can even jet-wash the inside without causing damage.

The future is finally here! Introducing our new #ConceptCar, Manifesto. The perfect companion for outdoor leisure, work, or hopping through time. ​ Explore our vision here ? https://t.co/kZgZQilcvm or y'know, just sit back and enjoy the view ??​#ProudInDacia #DaciaManifesto pic.twitter.com/MmnMsUTqAF — Dacia UK (@daciauk) September 16, 2022

Just like some of the brand’s current cars, there is no touchscreen but an integration point to connect a smartphone to. The concept car’s ‘YouClip’ feature, which allows a range of modular accessories to be secured to it, will be seen on future Dacia production models, too.

The single headlight can also be removed and used as a torch, while linking to the outdoor pursuits ethos, the Manifesto Concept comes with four-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and large off-road wheels and tyres.

Other practical touches include removable seat covers that double up as sleeping bags, while a dedicated and removable battery can be used as a power source for outdoor activities needing electricity. With Dacia poised to introduce a campervan based on its Jogger MPV in 2023, these details could point towards what’s to come from this model.

(Dacia)

The Renault-owned brand is working to become more sustainable, and the Manifesto’s main plastic body parts contain a high proportion of recycled substances, including a recycled polypropylene that Dacia has developed with suppliers and called Starkle.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia product performance director, said: “We want to build a range of products that strengthens our brand promise, focusing on the essentials and adapting our vehicles for outdoor activities.