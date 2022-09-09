Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen

The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.

Our relationship with The Queen has been a source of great pride for all of us at Jaguar Land Rover. pic.twitter.com/vyXSlpKiDk

— Jaguar Land Rover (@jaguarlandrover) September 8, 2022