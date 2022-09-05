Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up with more affordable options

Cupra Leon

Cupra has introduced a new, more affordable range of engines for its Leon hatchback and Estate.

The Leon will now be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 148bhp, equipped with either an automatic or manual gearbox. There’s then a second new engine option, with this 187bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol available with a sole automatic gearbox option.

Both hatch and estate versions will benefit from the new engines

Up to this point, Cupra had only offered the Leon with a series of performance engine options, including a choice of 2.0-litre petrol engines with either 242bhp or 296bhp, as well as a 242bhp plug-in hybrid setup.

Kai Vogler, vice-president for sales and marketing at Cupra, said: “The Cupra Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and growing its sales targets.

“With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve big success with the Cupra Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”

Alongside these new engines, Cupra has introduced more value-focused trim levels. These V1 and V2-badged models still bring plenty of standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry and a 12-inch infotainment screen.