All Hyundai Motor Group cars to get TomTom technology as standard

MotorsPublished:

New agreement covers Genesis, Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

TomTom navigation
All of Hyundai Motor Group’s vehicles in Europe look set to utilise TomTom’s mapping and traffic data as standard.

Furthering an existing partnership between the car company and the geolocation technology firm, the agreement will see all Hyundai and Kia vehicles in Europe equipped TomTom’s systems. Genesis – Hyundai’s premium brand – already includes TomTom technology in its line-up of cars. Hyundai Motor Group says that ‘millions’ of vehicles will come with this technology as standard over the coming years.

Haeyoung Kwon, vice president and head of infotainment development group, Hyundai Motor Group, said: “We are thrilled that all Hyundai and Kia drivers in Europe will benefit from the comfort and safety provided by TomTom’s best-in-class geolocation technology,” said

“TomTom is a partner we trust to deliver highly accurate map data that enhances our Highway Driving Assist technology, and real-time traffic information that helps us optimize navigation guidance and ETAs.”

TomTom’s mapping can provide advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with information about the road ahead, including gradients, lanes, curvatures and speed limits. Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist technology uses this data to change the car’s speed if the area’s limit changes, or automatically slow down when there is a bend ahead.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “It’s a pleasure to expand our relationship with Hyundai Motor Group so that each and every one of their cars in Europe will be equipped with TomTom’s technology.

“Hyundai Motor Group is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the automotive industry, and we look forward to collaborating over the coming decade, creating pioneering solutions that provide freedom of movement in a safe, enjoyable, and clean way.”

