Skoda’s Vision 7S points towards brand’s future design plans

Skoda Vision 7S

Skoda has unveiled its Vision 7S concept in full for the first time while announcing a shake-up of its electric design ambitions.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the Vision 7S incorporates space for up to seven passengers and a number of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features. Set to act as the firm’s electric flagship, the Vision 7S incorporates an 89kWh battery capable of delivering over 370 miles between charges.

The Vision 7S incorporates space for seven people

It’s part of Skoda’s plans to introduce three electric models ‘as early as 2026’. As well as the Vision 7S, there will be a small car and a compact SUV. Skoda is aiming for electric vehicles to represent 70 per cent of its models in Europe by 2030. It will also be unveiling new versions of both the Superb and Kodiaq in the second half of 2023, with a refreshed Octavia arriving in 2024.

Did you miss the live stream of the #SKODAExploreMore event? Check out this short #VISION7S film and replay the whole stream here ➡️ https://t.co/KLwTh5SV3D pic.twitter.com/CABDDXT9K2 — ŠKODA AUTO NEWS (@skodaautonews) August 31, 2022

Skoda has also introduced a new design plan that will influence its future models, as well as a new logo. The badge no longer uses 3D graphics but has a flat design that is easier to see online. Skoda models will now incorporate new signature design features, such as a ‘Tech-Deck Face’ design for the front end of the car.