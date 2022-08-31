Osprey partners with British Garden Centres for new EV charging roll out

Osprey Charging

Osprey has teamed up with British Garden Centres to provide rapid electric vehicle charging at its nationwide stores.

Twelve of the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group’s sites will be installing new electric vehicle charging facilities, with the most powerful of these capable of adding 100 miles in between 20 and 30 minutes to an appropriate EV.

The British Garden Centre in Carmarthen, Wales, will be the first to open one of these rapid charging sites, playing host to eight ultra-rapid chargers later this year. Each connector provides up to 150kW of charging power.

This will then be followed by similar hubs in Wimborne in Dorset, Carr Gate in West Yorkshire and Braintree in Essex. A total of 11 further sites have been confirmed, with a mix of both high-powered ‘hubs’ and smaller installations being included.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The British Garden Centres name is synonymous with first-class customer experience, and we’re delighted to provide safe, reliable, and accessible charging at their UK stores. We look forward to a fruitful partnership as we work together to offer EV charging at more of its centres up and down the country.”

Proud to announce our partnership with @OspreyCharging who will be installing rapid EV chargers in our centres.12 are currently confirmed with the first being at Carmarthen Garden Centre.? Read more https://t.co/Mmxjk047yz — British Garden Centres (@BGCentres) August 31, 2022

British Garden Centres is currently in the process of reviewing its entire line-up of stores with the aim of including Osprey’s charging facilities to all of its centres over the next few years.