Renault’s Hippie Caviar Motel is an electric 5-star stay on wheels

Renault Hippie Caviar Motel

Renault has brought its Hippie Caviar Motel concept into the real world, having teased drawings of the idea last year.

Based around the new Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel is a converted van designed to offer an experience similar to that of a 5-star hotel. A shelter for ‘adventure and sports enthusiasts’, it incorporates many smart storage areas designed to house equipment.

The rack can be used to store skis

The roof features a rack that can hold skis, while a large panoramic roof can be used to view the stars while laying down in the single bed that folds down from the rear bench of the vehicle.

The new show car has been designed to showcase some of Renault’s latest low-emissions manufacturing techniques, including shelves and floors which are crafted from recycled tyres and cork.

Get ready for adventure with #Renault Hippie Caviar Motel E-Tech showcar: ⚡️ 100% electric? 100% high-techMore to come on September 19th! #Kangoo pic.twitter.com/N8NLgEDfWC — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) August 23, 2022

Since it’s based on the latest Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Hippie Caviar Motel can deliver up to 177 miles of range, while 106 miles of charge can be added in as little as 30 minutes. It’s likely that the show car will also benefit from the same technology and equipment equipped on the Kangoo, including climate control and heated front seats, alongside an eight-inch touchscreen with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.