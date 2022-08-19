Zeekr’s 001 breaks two Guinness World Records

Zeekr 001 world record

Chinese electric car brand Zeekr has broken two new Guinness World Records with its new 001.

Geely-owned Zeekr started delivering vehicles in China last year and plans a European roll-out of cars from 2023. The 01 is based on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), which allows for multiple uses as well as different power outputs and electric ranges.

#ZEEKR0️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ – the double #GuinnessWorldRecord Champion ? ⬇️⬇️ 207.966km/h – the fastest drift ever by an electric car & 49.05 seconds – the fastest electric car slalom ⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/NqgSBbYlNN — ZEEKR | Official (@OfficialZeekr) August 19, 2022

The Zeekr 001 is one of the latest cars to use this platform and is already putting it to good use by smashing some new Guinness records at an event in China.

The record for the fastest electric vehicle drift requires the vehicle to push beyond 160kmh (99.4mph), which the 001 exceeded by some margin as it achieved a top speed of 207.996kmh (128mph). Thanks to its twin electric motor setup, the 001 can deliver torque instantaneously to the front and rear wheels, enabling it to hold a high-speed drift.

The 001 was challenged to perform high-speed drifts

The Zeekr 001 also set a new record for the fastest electric car slalom. It managed to weave through 50 equally spaced cones without knocking any down in just 49.05 seconds. Zeekr said that the 001’s four-wheel-drive setup helped with this particular challenge, with the power of the electric motors being equally balanced through the front and wheels in order to allow the car to weave around the cones without braking traction.