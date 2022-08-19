McLaren’s Solus GT is a limited-run track-only supercar

McLaren Solus GT (EMBARGO: 19/08/2022 20:30BST)

McLaren has revealed its Solus GT, a track-only supercar that has been limited to just 25 examples.

Unveiled during Monterey Car Week in California by McLaren’s new CEO Michael Leiters, the single-seater is a ‘realisation of a concept car from the screens of virtual racing’, as it brings to life a concept vehicle that featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game.

Weighing less than 1,000kg means that the Solus is exceptionally light, yet it’s powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine with 829bhp and 650Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 200mph. Extensive aerodynamic measures mean that the Solus can generate 1,200kg of downforce, too.

The steering wheel is similar to the ones in F1 cars

McLaren says that it is capable of setting the fastest lap times of any of its vehicles outside of single-seater racing cars and can deliver a driving experience near to that of a Formula 1 car.

Leiters said: “The McLaren Solus GT is the realisation of a radical McLaren concept vehicle originally created for the world of virtual racing. Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren’s expertise to bring it to reality, it epitomises our pioneering spirit.”

The Solus GT has a number of standout features. One of its major components is a sliding canopy that gives access to the single seat. Each seat position is fixed, too, with the 25 Solus GT owners getting their own motorsport style ‘seat fitting’, though the pedal box is adjustable via a remote system.

The Solus is designed to offer an F1-like experience

The steering wheel takes inspiration from F1, too, with an integrated dash display and main controls housed on it. Through the wheel, drivers are able to look through the glass ‘bubble’ which incorporates an integrated halo-style protection bar. Mounted to this is a rear-view display, which relays an image generated by a wide-angle camera housed within the roll hoop.

As is the case with all modern McLarens, the Solus GT uses a carbon fibre monocoque as its basis, with the front and rear chassis structures also developed from the same lightweight material. For the first time in a McLaren, the engine is an integral part of the chassis, too.