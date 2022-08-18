Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a 300mph drop-top

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster

Hennessey has created a convertible version of its Venom F5 capable of reaching over 300mph.

Called the Venom F5 Roadster, it’s powered by the same 6.6-litre ‘Fury’ V8 engine producing 1,817bhp as the hard top variant. With power sent to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox, the Venom F5 Roadster is expected to smash Hennessey’s current ‘fastest convertible’ record of 256.6mph, set by the Venom GT Spyder.

The interior is focused around the driver

Limited to just 30 examples – with each costing $3 million (£2.5m) – the Venom F5 Roadster uses a removable carbon fibre roof, which has been fully insulated and lined with Alcantara. Four quick-release bolts and a pair of high-strength latches are used to secure the roof, which weighs just eight kilograms, meaning it can be removed easily by a single person.

Owners can choose to store the roof either in a Merino wool travel bag or on a custom-made pedestal. Also made from carbon fibre, this pedestal was created by Hennessey’s in-house design team and mirrors themes used on the car.

We proudly introduce the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster – the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible! Distinguishing the Venom F5 Roadster from its fixed-roof sibling are several attributes that set the open-air hypercar apart – physically, cosmetically, and emotionally. pic.twitter.com/VI7KHKtdLI — HennesseyPerformance (@HennesseyPerf) August 18, 2022

John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO: “We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.

“Our 1,817 bhp ‘Fury’ engine screams behind the exposed cockpit, with its roar unobstructed by a roof – it is an unmatched automotive experience.”