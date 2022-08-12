Long-term report: Value is the name of the game for the Dacia Jogger

Value is something on everyone’s minds at the moment. With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to unfold and fuel prices hovering at still-high levels, ensuring that every pound goes as far as possible is essential. When it comes to cars, that is where Dacia comes in.

Now firmly established in the motoring landscape here in the UK, Dacia has consistently offered cars that undercut pretty much all of the competition on price. While earlier models were definitely rough around the edges, newer Dacia models have brought a far more polished feel with better equipment and more technology. But they’ve not lost that focus on value.

The Dacia Jogger is impressing with its practicality.

Enter the Jogger. It’s arrived as the UK’s cheapest seven-seater, which makes it a solid choice for drivers after a spacious, flexible car that doesn’t break the bank. In fact, it starts from £16,645, which gets you a car with space for seven and a huge boot – all for less than a brand new Ford Fiesta.

The Jogger is also the newest addition to the range of long-termers, and I’ll be finding out what it’s like to live with over the next few months. Already, I’m finding myself naturally grabbing the keys – or key card, I should add – whenever I’ve got a reason to head out.

The reason? Well, the Jogger is just so well-suited to all manner of jobs. The cabin is as flexible as you want because you can remove the second and third rows of seats entirely, freeing up a gigantic boot which measures in at just over 2,000 litres. You don’t have to take those seats out, mind you, as they all fold forwards to create a nice flat area.

Very excited to be running a Jogger for the next few months. Naturally, my first weekend with it has been spent doing ‘Jogger’ things. pic.twitter.com/YKQdKAY6ZN — Jack Evans (@jackrober) July 24, 2022

One of the biggest innovations on the Jogger – and one that I’ve told anyone who will listen to me about – is the roof rails. On most cars, you’d have to go and buy a separate set of crossbars to fit to the rails, but with the Jogger they’re fully integrated into the rails. So you pop a plastic cap which hides a small Allen bolt, loosen it off and then pivot the ‘rails’ across the car to form bars. This means that when you’re done, you can just return them and do without the annoying drag that bars cause. I’ve already used them a lot, particularly when taking paddle boards out.

I’ve also been really impressed with the keyless entry system. Our Jogger – which is a slightly more expensive ‘Comfort’ specification – comes with it included, but it’s one of the best I’ve tried. You can leave the key card in your pocket and the car will automatically unlock when you get near it and lock again when you leave. There’s no fumbling with keys or waiting for the system to realise you’re there – it just works.

In fact, the technology aboard the Jogger is spot on. This one has an eight-inch display, which is pretty rudimentary compared with rivals, but it’s easy to operate and has clear menus. To be perfectly honest, I usually just bypass this and use the standard-fit Apple CarPlay, which works really well on the Jogger. It can only be used through a wired connection – rather than a wireless one – which does mean that you need to remember a USB cable. I do find the USB connector’s location just to the left of the steering wheel a bit of a pain, mind you, as it means the cable then trails down and can get wound around the gearstick. I’d rather it was positioned lower down.

The Jogger offers a smart, no-frills interior.

It’s much the same as the volume controls, which are located on a column-mounted stalk. It’s a hand-me-down from Dacia’s Renault owners and I’ve always found it annoying, even on the French firm’s cars. When you’re driving it’s just not a natural thing to use.

But one of the stars of the show is the engine. It’s only a 1.0-litre, kicking out 109bhp, but I’ve been really impressed by the urgency and performance it brings. In fact, if you were to drive it without knowing what was under the bonnet, you’d be hard-pressed to tell that it was such a small-capacity engine. It even settles down well on the motorway. Though at times it can feel a little ‘boosty’ as the turbocharger kicks in, it’s got more than enough grunt to haul the Jogger up to speed in good enough time. I’ve also been seeing well over 45mpg so far, which I’d say is pretty decent for a small engine being worked relatively hard.

On longer journeys, I have found the seats do lack a bit of support. A personal issue, for sure, but the seatbacks do feel a little under-cushioned, leaving you to bend into them a bit. Having said that, I find racing bucket seats the most comfortable option, so I might not be the best litmus test here.

Apple CarPlay is included as standard.

On the whole, I’m just enjoying the Jogger’s no-frills attitude and am looking forward to seeing what else it has to offer. Bring on the rest of the summer.