Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV to start from £38,605

MotorsPublished: Last Updated:

Eagerly-awaited SUV sits in a particularly competitive segment

New Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV to start from £38,605

Alfa Romeo has announced that its new compact SUV is now available to order, with prices starting from £38,595.

Rivalling popular models like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1, the Tonale has been a long time coming for Alfa Romeo, and will sit beneath the Stelvio in the Italian firm’s range.

At launch, it will be available with a single mild-hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a small electric motor that is capable of driving the car for short bursts. With this engine under the bonnet, the Tonale can accelerate to 60mph in 8.6 seconds, while returning a claimed 46.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 139g/km. A plug-in hybrid version will arrive at the start of 2023.

(Alfa Romeo)

Two main trim levels will be available – Ti and Veloce – and there will also be a Speciale launch edition.

Standard equipment is generous across the range, with all versions coming with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with over-the-air updates and Amazon Alexa integration, along with a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control. Ti versions, priced from £39,995 can be spotted by their satin chrome grille, 18-inch dark alloy wheels and gloss black accents.

The Veloce builds on this with its larger 19-inch alloy wheels, matt side and front inserts and red Brembo brake callipers. It also gets Alcantara upholstery and adaptive suspension, and prices start from £42,495.

The Speciale launch edition is actually the most affordable Tonale on offer, with prices starting from £38,595, yet it brings larger 20-inch alloy wheels and bespoke badging as standard.

Alfa Romeo has also given a representative finance quote, with the Tonale Speciale available from £429 a month over a 48-month contract, and with a customer deposit of £8,300.

Orders are now open for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, with first deliveries expected from September.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News