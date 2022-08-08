Gridserve gains £200m investment to deliver thousands of new chargers

We have just opened our latest High Power Electric Super Hub in Yorkshire ⚡️

With 12 High Power 350kW-capable chargers, it is now the largest public charging hub in the county. Plus the chargers are supplied by 100% net zero carbon energy.

Find us on the A1(M) at junction 46. pic.twitter.com/4UjWW7yngP

— GRIDSERVE Electric Highway (@ElecHighway) July 21, 2022