New MG4 EV to start from £25,995

MG has announced prices and specifications for its new electric MG4 hatchback.

Joining the ZS EV crossover and MG5 estate in the brand’s electric car line-up, the MG4 is its first all-electric hatchback and promises impressive value for money, spaciousness and technology.

With prices starting from £25,995, it will be the most affordable full-size EV on the market, comfortably undercutting rivals such as the Nissan Leaf by several thousand pounds.

(MG)

That £25,995 price tag buys an MG4 in ‘SE Standard Range’ form, which uses a 51kWh battery that allows for a claimed range of 218 miles. Standard equipment also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, seven-inch digital dial display and automatic LED headlights.

The SE is also offered in a ‘Long Range’ form, which uses a larger 64kWh battery that extends the claimed range to 281 miles, while 135kW rapid charging capability means it can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 35 minutes. This model is priced from £28,495.

At the top and with prices starting from £31,495 is the ‘Trophy Long Range’, which features an upgraded ‘MG Pilot’ driver assistance package incorporating lane change assist and blind spot monitoring. It also gets leather seats and a 360-degree camera system plus keyless entry.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers.

“We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative modular scalable platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”