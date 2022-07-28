New Ford Mustang set to make debut on September 14

Ford Mustang

Ford is expected to unveil the latest incarnation of its famous Mustang muscle car on September 14.

The launch date – which was revealed via Ford’s social media accounts – is due to coincide with the Detroit Auto Show in America. Though few details have been revealed in these posts, Ford has accompanied the release with the tagline ‘save the manuals’, which likely means that the new Mustang will retain its six-speed manual gearbox.

Now entering into its seventh generation, the Mustang has proven to be a real hit in the UK, which only gained official right-hand-drive versions in 2015. Since that point, Ford has produced various special edition models and revisions, including the Bullitt – which paid tribute to the iconic movie starring Steve McQueen – Mach 1 and more recent California Editions.

It’s predicted that the new Mustang will build on the current car’s infotainment system, with the previous Sync 3 setup replaced with a more current screen, similar to that fitted to Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-e electric.

It has continued to be offered with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, linked to either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. In keeping with the traditional Mustang layout, modern versions have continued to remain rear-wheel-drive.