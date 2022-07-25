Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess resigns

Volkswagen chairman steps down

Herbert Diess has stepped down from his role as chairman of the board of management for Volkswagen Group.

In a surprise move, Diess has resigned from the role amid what a Volkswagen statement calls a ‘mutual agreement’.

He’ll be replaced by Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume, who takes up the new role from September 1.

In a statement, the chairman of the supervisory board for Volkswagen Group, Hans Dieter Pötsch, said: “During his tenure as chairman of the board of management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand and as chairman of the group board of management, Herbert Diess played a key role in advancing the transformation of the company.

“The Group and its brands are viable for the future; its innovative capabilities and earning power are strengthened. Mr. Diess impressively demonstrated the speed at which and consistency with which he was able to carry out far-reaching transformation processes. Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy.”

Oliver Blume follows Herbert Diess as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group.https://t.co/rhQf2yWaMW — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) July 22, 2022