Maserati releases new track-only Project24

Maserati Project24

Maserati has turned its attention to the circuit with a new track-only super sports car called Project24.

Limited to just 62 examples, the Project24 is based upon the firm’s MC20 supercar, but a range of modifications and enhancements have been implemented to ensure that it is even sharper to drive around the track.

The V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine has received new turbochargers, lifting power from 621bhp in the regular MC20 to 730bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed racing sequential gearbox, while both a racing clutch and a limited-slip self-locking differential have been fitted too.

The entire bodywork is made from carbon fibre

The exterior of the car is crafted entirely from carbon fibre, while multi-adjustable front and wear wings can be tailored for a specific circuit. It’s all based around a carbon fibre central monocoque setup, while all versions get high-performance Brembo CCMR ventilated racing brakes and high-performance callipers.

The 18-inch forged aluminium wheels feature centre lock fittings and slick, track-focused tyres, while adjustable racing dampers and front and rear anti-roll bars allow the Project24 to be tuned to fine detail.

Inside, you’ll find racing seats – and drivers can delete the passenger seat should they want to take weight-saving measures further – alongside an adjustable racing pedal box and steering column. A six-point racing safety harness is fitted too, as is a multi-function carbon steering wheel and in-car camera, which allows owners to video their track sessions and review their efforts.