Alpine hints at electric future with A110 E-ternité

A110 E-ternite

Alpine has unveiled a glimpse into its electrified future with the A110 E-ternité.

Though not slated for production, the E-ternité is being used as a way to showcase what the future of Alpine could look like. As with the standard A110, the E-ternité follows a lightweight ethos and, despite utilising an electric motor and battery, weighs just 258kg more than the petrol-powered version. The battery and motor are sourced from Renault’s recently introduced Megane E-Tech, in fact.

The E-ternite uses a convertible roof

With 239bhp, the E-ternité will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.3 seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 155mph. A 60kWh battery allows for a fully electric range of up to 261 miles, too.

Alpine has also adapted the petrol A110’s dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the E-ternité, ensuring that it remained light and compact for its use in the EV.

Inside, the E-ternité essentially mirrors the standard A110, though the car’s large central screen is based around a personal tablet which then becomes the access point for many of the A110’s functions. Alpine says that it ‘makes it possible to have on board the latest screen technologies or operating systems’.

One of the biggest differences between the E-ternité and the regular A110 is its lack of roof. It arrives as the first convertible A110 model and uses a detachable roof panel which is crafted from lightweight materials.