Heatwave set to trigger ‘big increase’ in breakdowns, says RAC

RAC breakdown

Extremely high temperatures in the UK look set to start a ‘huge increase’ in vehicle breakdowns.

That’s according to the RAC, which says that there is the potential for over 1,000 additional breakdowns to occur than is normal for mid-July. The RAC is therefore requesting that drivers are aware of the dangers of breaking down in the heat.

A rise in drivers seeking to visit coastal, lake and riverside locations could lead to localised traffic, says that RAC, which in turn increases the likelihood of overheating.

⚠️⚠️? Red Extreme heat warning issued ?⚠️⚠️ Parts of England on Monday and Tuesday Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70 Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YHaYvaGh95 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With a rare red weather warning for extreme heat in force there’s now every possibility a large than normal number of drivers will suffer breakdowns over the next few days. We anticipate there could be around 15-20% more breakdowns on Monday and Tuesday, which equates to more than 1,000 extra people needing help each day.

“Such a large increase in people needing assistance is bound to put pressure on all breakdown services, so it’s essential drivers have an emergency kit with them to keep as safe as possible while they wait for help – ideally in a safe location in the shade.

⚠️ Exceptionally high temperatures are expected early next week? Here are some ways to stay safe in the heat ?#heatwave pic.twitter.com/3TdgSMmXve — Met Office (@metoffice) July 14, 2022

“Carrying plenty of water, some non-perishable food, emergency medication if needed and a means of blocking out the sun – hats and an umbrella – are all important, as is a having a fully charged phone to be able to contact their breakdown provider or the emergency services if necessary.”