New MG 5 goes on sale priced from £30,995

The MG 5 has gone on sale with the latest incarnation of the firm’s electric estate car bringing a variety of upgrades to the exterior and interior.

Available to order now, the MG 5 is priced from £30,995 and features a range of up to 249 miles from a single charge. It’s also equipped with vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which means that the car can be used to power other devices with its battery.

The MG 5’s charging port is handily located

Just two specifications are being offered with the MG 5 – SE and Trophy. The former brings a number of standard features including 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and roof rails. Adaptive cruise control, a rear parking camera and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen are all included too.

Move up to Trophy specification – which is priced from £33,495 – and the MG 5 gains 17-inch wheels as standard alongside a full leather interior with heated front seats, automatic climate control and a 360-degree parking camera.

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK’s commercial director, said: “The continued success of the outgoing MG5 EV model reflected its unique proposition in the marketplace, so we’ve worked extremely hard to identify a suitable balance between equipment upgrades and price. We believe the result represents unbeatable value for money in the current marketplace, and that the new MG5 EV will encourage more drivers than ever to make the switch to zero emissions motoring.”