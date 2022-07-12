Citroen reveals the UK’s top beaches for EV drivers

Citroen e-C4

Citroen has highlighted the best beaches in the UK for electric vehicle drivers in a new study.

To qualify for the top 10 list, Citroen looked at how close the top-rated beaches on TripAdvisor were to the 10 most populated cities in the country. The requirement was that these areas could be reached within the 219-mile range of the firm’s e-C4 electric car, with extra points awarded for the number of public charging points located within a two-mile area of the beach.

The e-C4 has a range of up to 215 miles

In first place came Roker and Seaburn beaches in Tyne and Wear, which could be reached from eight major cities within the 219-mile range of the e-C4. Cities included Birmingham and Liverpool, while the area surrounding the beaches contains 13 public chargers with speeds of up to 50kW.

Those EV drivers based in London would be best suited to visit second-place Brighton, which is just 53 miles away but offers 120 public chargers within a two-mile radius. This includes 20 fast chargers and four rapid chargers.

In third place came Bournemouth which, as well as being within striking distance of six major cities, also had the highest number of rapid chargers. Thanks to 100kW charging capability, a zero to 80 per cent charge of the e-C4 could be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: “The summer getaways to the beaches are now underway, and our research shows some of England’s best seaside locations can easily be reached on a single charge using electric cars like Citroen e-C4.

“Our research also shows how many of the best beaches in the country are close to public charging stations, making the journey even easier in an electric vehicle.”