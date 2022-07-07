Lunaz expands Silverstone site while creating 300 new jobs

Lunaz site

British firm Lunaz has announced a significant expansion of its Silverstone site.

Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) – which upcycles and re-engineers specialist industrial fleet vehicles to run on an electric powertrain – will be expanding its upcycling campus at the Silverstone by 140,000 sq ft, quadrupling its footprint. The move creates 300 new jobs in the process, with Lunaz ‘actively recruiting’ across both manufacturing and electric vehicle specialisms.

Lunaz has comprehensively expanded its Silverstone site

The expansion also makes LAT’s campus the largest company within the Silverstone Technology Cluster. Lunaz says that the increased footprint comes as the upcycling and electrification industry requires ‘more ecologically viable and cost-effective solutions’ for transitioning vehicles from conventional powertrains to ‘clean-air’ alternatives.

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said: “This landmark project represents a huge step forward for Lunaz Applied Technologies and the wider drive towards clean-air mobility. We have dramatically expanded our upcycling campus in Silverstone, Northamptonshire, in response to market sentiment, and the clear and growing demand for upcycled electric vehicles (UEVs).”

The new campus will also be ‘highly thermally efficient’ and will also use heating powered by sustainably generated electricity. All production tools will be battery-operated, too, while the vehicle ramps will use a kinetic energy recovery system to lower total energy usage.