Van registrations decline for sixth month in a row in June

Vauxhall Vivaro-e

The UK van market declined for the sixth month in a row during June, falling by 23 per cent.

In total, 26,443 units were produced – according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) – finishing out a ‘challenging’ first half of the year. Some 144,384 new vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered during the first six months of 2022, representing a 24.6 decline compared with the same period last year.

The SMMT says that the issue is ‘exacerbated by comparison with 2021’, which saw the third-best start to a year as demand for online delivery vehicles soared. Though demand has remained strong, the SMMT says that component shortages have vehicle hampered deliveries and affected lead times.

UK van market declines -23.0% in June, ending a challenging first half with registrations down in every month of the year Here are the top ten models in June and 2022https://t.co/JMejbAxokG pic.twitter.com/PMc7v5kyis — SMMT (@SMMT) July 5, 2022

Declines were felt in nearly all segments, too. Vans weighing above 2.5 tonnes up to 3.5 tonnes declined to 20,449 during the month – a fall of 16.3 per cent – while the number of lighter vans weighing less than or equal to two tonnes fell by 30.7 per cent too. Those weighing more than two tonnes to 2.5 tonnes dropped by 43.7 per cent as well.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “The impact of the global shortage of semiconductors is severe, constraining supplies and extending lead times for commercial vehicles.”

However, the popularity of electric vans continues with registrations up by 52.4 per cent to 2,015 units. This trend has continued across the first six months of the year, with registrations totalling 8,100 units – a rise of 60 per cent on the same period last year. Despite this growth, electric vans still only represent one in 13 new van registrations.

June marks sixth month of decline for van market as supply chain shortages hold market backhttps://t.co/JMejbAxokG pic.twitter.com/pm3WnedqmY — SMMT (@SMMT) July 5, 2022

Hawes added: “While electric vehicle registrations are growing in response to an ever wider choice of plug-in models, a successful transition means accelerating uptake at pace, and this task could not come at a more difficult time.