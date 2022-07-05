Triumph’s modern classics range gains new colour options

Triumph Colours

Triumph has introduced a number of new colour options to its modern classics range of motorcycles.

At the same time, it has also renamed two of its core bikes. The Street Twin is now known as the Speed Twin 900, while the Street Scrambler’s name has been shortened to Scrambler 900. The former is available with a new Matt Silver Ice shade, while the latter gains new Carnival Red and Jet Black colour schemes, alongside a new Matt Kharki colourway.

The classic Bonneville T100 has been revealed with a new Meriden Blue and Tangerine option, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing applied to the tank. This new colourway is back up by Meriden Blue side panels and mudguards, too.

Striking new colours for the Speed Twin 1200 and Thruxton RS. Speed Twin 1200 in Matt Baja Orange.Thruxton RS in Competition Green & Silver Ice.

Moving up to the more powerful Bonneville T120 sees a new Aegean Blue and Fusion White colour scheme become available, contrasted by a gold line detail on the tank. A Bonneville T120 Black model is also there to choose from, bringing the option of either Triumph Jet Black or a new Sapphire Black and Matt Sapphire Black colour split across the tank.

Moving up to the Speed Twin brings a new Matt Baja Orange scheme with Storm Grey and Aluminium Silver tank graphics, while the Scrambler 1200 XE and XC bikes benefit from a new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme.

The Speed Twin gains a new colourway

The Bonneville Bobber has also been given a new colourway, with a new Red Hopper option added. The Bonneville Speedmaster, meanwhile, gains a new Cordovan Red scheme with contrasting Jet Black side panels and mudguards.