Kia cuts Sorento specifications to a single grade

Kia Sorento

Kia has removed all of its existing available specifications for the Sorento SUV, replacing them with a single grade.

Indicatively priced from £49,495, Edition brings a host of extras to the seven-seater SUV, which will be available to order from the middle of this month. Customers can register their interest in the Edition today (July 1), too.

Replacing existing 2, 3 and 4 grades, the Edition specification brings a black front grille and black mirror caps, as well as black roof rails and matching-colour window trim. Plus, diesel-powered models ride on 20-inch black alloy wheels, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants feature 19-inch wheels instead. There are just three exterior colours to choose from, too – White Pearl, Graphite and Midnight Black.

A good number of standard features come fitted to the Sorento as standard as well, These include a panoramic sunroof, power opening tailgate and a 360-degree around-view monitor. Inside there is a 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Both the front and outer rear seats are heated, too.