Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kia cuts Sorento specifications to a single grade

MotorsPublished:

New ‘Edition’ trim brings a range of high-end extras.

Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento

Kia has removed all of its existing available specifications for the Sorento SUV, replacing them with a single grade.

Indicatively priced from £49,495, Edition brings a host of extras to the seven-seater SUV, which will be available to order from the middle of this month. Customers can register their interest in the Edition today (July 1), too.

Replacing existing 2, 3 and 4 grades, the Edition specification brings a black front grille and black mirror caps, as well as black roof rails and matching-colour window trim. Plus, diesel-powered models ride on 20-inch black alloy wheels, while hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants feature 19-inch wheels instead. There are just three exterior colours to choose from, too – White Pearl, Graphite and Midnight Black.

A good number of standard features come fitted to the Sorento as standard as well, These include a panoramic sunroof, power opening tailgate and a 360-degree around-view monitor. Inside there is a 12-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charging and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Both the front and outer rear seats are heated, too.

As with all Kia models, the Sorento comes accompanied by a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard. As before, there is the option of either a 1.6-litre powered hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, as well as a 2.2-litre diesel version. All come with all-wheel-drive and paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Prices for the Kia Sorento Edition start from £49,495.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News