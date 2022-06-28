Red Bull’s RB17 is a 1,100bhp limited-edition hypercar

Red Bull RB17

Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) has revealed a new hypercar project – the RB17.

The two-seater hypercar – which has been designed primarily for track use – is the first car from the performance engineering arm of Red Bull Racing Group to be developed entirely in-house. Just 50 examples will be created at the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, with production set to start in 2025.

Red Bull has only released a sketch of the vehicle for now, but has stated that it will use a V8 hybrid engine developing over 1,100bhp. Its name takes inspiration from the firm’s range of Formula One cars and, like those vehicles, has a number of high-tech features including a carbon-composite tub and ‘the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car’. This hints at some extensive aerodynamic measures.

Christian Horner, CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus.

“Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Each RB17 will cost £5m plus local taxes, with each purchase including access to Red Bull Racing’s simulators, vehicle program development and on-track training. Plus, each car will be supported by the factory, with a bespoke service and maintenance plan created for each user and their independent needs.

Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The RB17 distills everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car.

“Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors.”