BMW’s M3 Touring arrives with six-cylinder power and all-wheel-drive

BMW M3 Touring

BMW has revealed its M3 Touring, marking the first time that an estate variant of the firm’s performance saloon has been created.

Offered only in range-topping Competition specification – with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system fitted to all cars as standard – the M3 Touring utilises a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre engine with 503bhp and 650Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 155mph – though this can be raised to 174mph via an optional pack.

The exterior of the car has been given a complete overhaul compared with the standard 3 Series Touring and it measures 85mm longer, 76mm wider and 4mm lower than that car too. At the front of the car sits the black frameless kidney grille, with large intakes positioned in the lower section of the front splitter. It stands out even further with huge flared wheel arches and extended side skirts, too.

The Touring brings added space and practicality

All cars ride on mixed-size wheels – 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear – finished in black as standard, though a bi-colour diamond effect can be added as an option.

Inside, there are numerous M-specific design touches, while the leather-trimmed and heated M Sport seats fitted as standard feature multi-way adjustment. There is the option to replace these for M Carbon bucket seats for a racier feel, too,

Built on 50 years of passion and the pursuit of excellence.​​Introducing the first of its kind: the new BMW M3 Competition Touring.​​Tomorrow we’re showing it to the world at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Discover more: https://t.co/hpeeukquQa​#WeAreM #THEM3TOURING pic.twitter.com/KQDl7i9Ke0 — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) June 22, 2022

All cars get a curved 14.9-inch infotainment display which runs BMW’s latest Operating System 8. A 12.3-inch information display sits behind the steering wheel, too.

Of course, practicality is a key feature of the Touring, which is why you still get a 500-litre boot that can be expanded up to 1,510 litres by folding down the rear seats.