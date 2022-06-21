Hyundai teases upcoming Ioniq 6 in new sketch

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai has given an initial glimpse of its new Ioniq 6 electric car.

Arriving as the second model in the firm’s newly-created Ioniq line-up of electric cars, the Ioniq 6 follows on from the well-regarded Ioniq 5.

The new Ioniq 6 is said to take inspiration from the Prophecy concept

The sketch showcases a sleek, aerodynamic design with a sloping roofline and large wheels right at the very ends of the car. A small boot spoiler can also be seen on the drawing, while up front a small splitter section is also visible.

Hyundai says that it draws inspiration from its Prophecy concept. Revealed in April 2020, it showcased a sleek and low-slung design, very similar to the new sketch of the Ioniq 6.

Electrified Streamliner is #Hyundai’s new design typology in the electric mobility era with aesthetic and functional design. Check out the concept sketch of #IONIQ6 which depicts the unique streamlined silhouette. ▶ https://t.co/3pp1J1esnT #Streamliner #EV #IONIQ pic.twitter.com/F8LE1zmgGd — Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) June 20, 2022

Though Hyundai hasn’t revealed what will be powering the Ioniq 6, it has stated that it will sit atop its Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Designed specifically for electric vehicles, it houses a large battery capable of delivering up to 310 miles between charges. Plus, with 800V charging capability, 62 miles of range could be added in as little as five minutes when the car is hooked up to a rapid charger.