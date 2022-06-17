Notification Settings

Pagani’s Huayra Codalunga is a tribute to racers of the 1960s

Just five examples will be made.

Pagani Codalunga
Pagani has created a special version of its Huayra supercar designed to hark back to the race cars of the 1960s.

Limited to just five examples – with each commanding a price tag of €7 million (£5.97m) – the Huayra Codalunga has been created by the Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni special projects department.

Pagani Codalunga
The rear of the car has been completely redesigned

The whole car has been designed with classic coachbuilding in mind, which is why the rear section of the Huayra is a long and drawn-out ‘tail’. The rear engine cover is 360mm longer than that on the regular Huayra and protects the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine underneath which, in the Codalunga, produces 828bhp and 1,100Nm of torque.

At the rear, there’s a clear view of the car’s exhaust, which in this instance is made from titanium and only weighs in at 4.4kg. Despite the additional styling and features, the Codalunga weighs 1,280kg, which is 70kg less than the standard Huayra.

Horacio Pagani, founder of the hypercar company, said: “We decided to use the simple linear style of the Huayra Coupé as the starting point. We made the Huayra Codalunga longer and smoother, as if it had been caressed and molded by the wind, to design lines that were even more elegant than the coupe. We drew inspiration from the long tails of the 1960s that raced at Le Mans.”

Inside, the Codalunga features seats finished in woven leather and nubuck material, while all of the aluminium components inside the car are machined from a single block. The release of this car comes after two Pagani collectors approached the firm in 2018 to request it make a long-tail version of the Pagani Huayra Coupe.

