Polestar’s new 5 prototype to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar 5 prototype

Polestar has announced that a prototype of its upcoming 5 electric four-door GT will be making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week.

The 5 is still very much in its development stages, which is why it’ll be taking to Goodwood’s famous hill climb wearing heavy camouflage. It will, however, be on static display at the First Glance Paddock so that visitors can get a closer look at Polestar’s new EV, which is set to be fully revealed in 2024.

The interior features a screen located behind the wheel

A series of teaser images showcase the car’s long proportions and sharp front end, while the interior appears to adopt a large screen behind the steering wheel – though the powertrain controls appear to be much the same as those found on Polestar’s existing vehicles.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment. This year, we are thrilled to showcase Polestar 5 going up the hill! Our UK team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we are proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”

We're returning to the world-famous UK event, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where we will showcase our never-before-seen Polestar 5 prototype running up the infamous Goodwood hill. pic.twitter.com/gFmOOu0mU4 — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 14, 2022

Polestar will also be displaying the Precept – a concept car that gives an idea as to what the 5 might look like – as well as its electric roadster concept and the 2 BST edition 270. The firm will also be hosting exclusive test drives, where visitors will have the ability to book a drive in a Polestar 2 over a closed route on site.