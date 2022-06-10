Notification Settings

Jenson Button to tackle Goodwood hill in Radford Type 62-2

Formula One World Champion will be putting the car through its paces.

Jenson Button Type 62

The Radford Type 62-2 will undergo its first public global dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month with Jenson Button behind the wheel.

The Type 62-2 is built in partnership with Lotus and takes inspiration from the firm’s 1960s Type 62 race car, taking the design of the classic but upgrading it with modern features and mechanicals.

Radford Type 62-2
The Type 62-2 will be taking on the Goodwood hill later this month

It has already undergone several improvements since it was first released in 2021. Thanks to a collaboration with Rock Engineering tweaks have been made to the chassis and spaceframe, while a partnership with JUBU Performance has seen the engine upgraded too. The car’s weight has been brought down as well, while the engine now sits lower and more forward, therefore improving the car’s centre of gravity,

Radford is backed by Formula One World Champion Jenson Button and television presenter Ant Anstead. The firm takes inspiration from the British coachbuilding firm of the same name, which supplied vehicles to a variety of celebrity clients including all four Beatles.

Jenson Button said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a fantastic event, and I am looking forward to showcasing the driving capabilities and performance of our updated and refined Type 62-2 on the iconic hillclimb. This is an exciting opportunity for both motoring and motorsport fans, and I can’t wait to reveal all of the engineering changes we have made to the car as they come from F1-inspired pedigree.”

The Radford Type 62-2 will be on display at the Michelin Supercar Paddock during the Festival of Speed, which takes place between June 23 and 26. It’ll take on the famous hill twice a day.

