Electric Peugeot e-Rifter MPV is revised with new trims and equipment

MotorsPublished:

Spacious car-derived van also becomes more affordable.

Peugeot has made a number of tweaks to its electric e-Rifter MPV, giving the model new grades and revised equipment.

The Rifter is the passenger-carrying version of the Partner van, with Peugeot introducing an electric model late last year. Shortly afterwards, the French firm – along with sibling brands Citroen and Vauxhall – announced that petrol and diesel versions would be discontinued, meaning if you want a new Rifter, it’s now electric or nothing.

Available with five or seven seats, the existing Allure Premium trim level has been replaced with a version now simply called the Allure, with prices starting from £30,100 – a £350 reduction. This includes the £1,500 government electric car grant, which only applies to models with a list price of under £32,000.

Peugeot e-Rifter
(Peugeot)

The top-spec GT model remains on sale, and although its £33,630 price tag means it doesn’t qualify for the EV grant incentive, it still represents a £1,060 cut in price compared with before.

Elsewhere, all e-Rifters now come with three independent seats in the second row as standard – something that was previously an optional extra. A new Ice White colour replaces Bianca White, while an updated key features a button to just unlock the boot.

The e-Rifter uses a 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery, allowing for a claimed range of 172 miles between charges. It can also be charged at up to 100kW, meaning juicing the battery to 80 per cent takes as little as 30 minutes.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

