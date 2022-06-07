Polestar reveals new 3 electric SUV

Polestar 3

Polestar has given a new look at its upcoming 3 SUV in an image released ahead of the car’s world premiere in October.

It arrives as the firm’s first SUV and will go alongside existing 1 and 2 electric vehicles. Billed as an ‘electric performance SUV’, the 3 uses a dual-motor powertrain and will be capable of travelling just over 372 miles on a single charge. Polestar has yet to release the size of the battery that the 3 will use, nor the rate of charge that it will be able to accept.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.

“This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

Polestar 3. The SUV for the electric age.​World premiere October 2022.​ Read more: https://t.co/dUSqE3uYZF pic.twitter.com/fiPPpnn5JF — Polestar (@PolestarCars) June 7, 2022

The new image showcases the car’s upright stance, sporty yellow brake calipers and LED headlights and tailights. A full-length panoramic sunroof can also be seen, which leads into a small rear spoiler. Inside, there are yellow seatbelts – a styling trait we’ve seen on other Polestar vehicles.