Volkswagen releases teaser view of upcoming Amarok

Volkswagen Amarok

Volkswagen has given a new glimpse of its upcoming Amarok pick-up truck in a video posted to social media.

Set to be revealed in full later this year, the second-generation Amarok is being built alongside Ford’s Ranger, with the pair sharing underpinnings. Volkswagen has stated that the Amarok will be available with one petrol and up to four diesel engines, with a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes available.

This newly released teaser clip posted to Twitter showcases the Amarok’s tailgate section, which now features the truck’s name printed into the metal across the entire width of the panel. It’s a big change from the look of the previous-generation Amarok, which used more traditional chrome naming badges instead.

At the rear of the new #Amarok, the model's name is embossed in large letters. A powerful design with a strong statement: The premium pickup from #VWCV is driving in front of you! But that's just one of its many design and technology highlights. #WeTransportSuccessFreedomFuture pic.twitter.com/rySRmlnOkJ — Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (@VWCV_official) June 3, 2022

The tailgate section is still spacious enough to accommodate a full-sized Euro pallet loaded in sideways, while lashing rings allow items to be securely tied down.

The new video also shows the V6 badge – confirming that a V6 engine will be available on the Amarok once again – alongside the 4Motion badge, which is what Volkswagen calls its all-wheel-drive system.

The new Amarok is set to be packed with assistance systems

The upcoming Amarok will feature some of Volkswagen’s latest assistance technology, too, with more than 30 driver safety systems included in the new model. Over 20 of these are completely new to the Amarok.