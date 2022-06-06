Motorists suffer ‘shock and awe’ as petrol prices soar during half-term

Fuel pumps

Petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre over the half-term school holiday, new figures show.

The AA said the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts was a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday May 27.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.