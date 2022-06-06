Citroen’s C3 Aircross Rip Curl continues partnership with surf brand

Citroen C3 Aircross Ripcurl

Citroen has introduced a new C3 Aircross Rip Curl model which has been designed in collaboration with the Australian surfing brand.

Marking the third collaboration between the two companies, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl is priced from £23,815 and is available to order now. Placed above existing Shine Plus-specification cars, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl takes its place as the flagship model in the range.

A variety of surfing-related elements are dotted throughout the cabin

It features 17-inch Origami black alloy wheels shod with all-season tyres for added grip in poor conditions. It also incorporates a full anodised blue colour pack, which features blue skid plate inserts at the front, alongside blue wing mirrors. Four exterior shades are there to choose from, too – Polar White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey. There are also a number of Rip Curl logos applied across the exterior of the car, too.

That blue theme is continued into the interior as well, with blue leather-effect and cloth upholstery matching the exterior shade. The seats, dashboard centre console and air vent surrounds all use the same colour too.

The Ripcurl Edition takes the place at the top of C3 Aircross range

A panoramic sunroof is also included as standard, as is an upgraded sound system and colour head-up display.