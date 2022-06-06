Bentley introduces new ‘S’ Continental models

Bentley Contintental S

Bentley has given its Continental GT and GTC models a sharp new offering with new S versions.

Both GT and GTC S variants retain the same 4.0-litre V8 engine as you’ll find in standard Continental models, where it develops 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of under four seconds. However, its sound has been enhanced in S-badged cars with the fitment of a sports exhaust as standard.

S badges feature inside, too

Bentley’s Dynamic Ride, which includes a 48-volt electric active roll system, is also included. It features motors within the anti-roll bars which can compensate for cornering forces, ensuring that the Continental remains flat through the bends.

Exterior-wise, S models are distinguished from the rest of the range through a black gloss radiator grille and S badges on the front wings. The headlamps and rear lights are also tinted black to go along with the stealthy look, while all exterior trim is also finished in black, with only the Bentley badge and lettering given a chrome finish.

Style that will set your heart racing. The Grand Tourer that quickens the pulse. Introducing the new #ContinentalGT S: https://t.co/HbVecQlVdg pic.twitter.com/UhD3a0MXT2 — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) June 6, 2022

A new 22-inch wheel accompanies the S, featuring five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black. These are then contrasted by red painted brake calipers.

Inside, suede-like material Dinamica is applied to the steering wheel, gear lever and seat cushion, while high-quality leather is used for the seat bolsters, door pads and along the instrument panel. The ‘S’ emblem is also embossed onto the headrests of each seat.