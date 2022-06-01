Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Volkswagen opens ‘pre-booking’ for ID. Buzz priority orders

MotorsPublished:

The electric people carrier starts at £57,115.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Volkswagen has opened a pre-booking system for the ID. Buzz, giving prospective customers access to a priority ordering window.

By placing a £2,000 fee with a Volkswagen dealer before June 30, customers will have a two-week headstart on those who don’t reserve a slot. Public orders are expected to begin in July.

Placing this fee means buyers are more likely to nab a ‘1st Edition’ model, with the German firm’s terms and conditions stating that ‘the 1st Edition is subject to factory quota and availability’ and it cannot ‘guarantee that all requests… will be met, however an alternative ID. Buzz will be offered’.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz
(VW)

Volkswagen says it expects demand for the model to be extremely high, as its styling draws inspiration from the firm’s classic campers and has generated plenty of attention online since its reveal.

UK prices start at £57,115 for the Life trim, £61,915 for the Style, and £62,995 for the highly specified 1st Edition. These top of the range models get LED headlights and 21-inch alloy wheels, along with extensive safety and convenience features.

All models come with a 77kWh battery that provides a range of 258 miles, while the rear-mounted electric motor makes 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz
(VW)

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first electric vehicle, though it’s based on the same EV-specific platform used on various Volkswagen Group models such as the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born.

Alongside the five-seat passenger version will be a commercial van with a large load space. However, pre-booking has not yet opened for these models.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News