Alfa Romeo introduces Giulia and Stelvio Estrema special editions to the UK

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema

Alfa Romeo has introduced a new special edition model to its Giulia and Stelvio line-ups in the UK.

Called Estrema, it’s the firm’s first global special series model, and is aimed at bringing more sporty and dynamic driving along with a high specification.

Building on the Veloce trim, they add adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential as standard. The suspension allows the car to switch between more comfort- or sporty-oriented setups on the fly, while the differential improves stability and control, particularly under acceleration.

(Alfa Romeo)

Carbon-fibre and dark-painted elements are seen inside and out to give the Estrema a more dynamic appearance. On the outside, there are carbon-fibre mirror caps and front grille, with dark Estrema badging and alloy wheels (19-inch on the Giulia and 21-inch on the Stelvio).

In the cabin, the carbon-fibre accents sit alongside Alcantara on the leather seats to elevate its sportiness. Red stitching can be found on the seats and dashboard, steering wheel and gear knob, while a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system builds the specification further.

All examples come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with both the Giulia and Stelvio Estrema editions offered with a 276bhp petrol engine, starting at £50,579 and £59,999 respectively. The Stelvio also comes with a 207bhp diesel engine, which costs from £57,999.

(Alfa Romeo)

Sitting at the top of their respective model ranges, the Estrema specifications represent a significant price hike on the lower trims, with the Giulia starting at £39,929 and the Stelvio at £45,999.