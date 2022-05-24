Citroen announces UK pricing for the Ami and Ami Cargo electric quadricycles

Citroen Ami

Citroen has confirmed pricing for the Ami and Ami Cargo, with both of the electric quadricycles starting at less than £8,000.

The funky vehicles were not originally planned to be sold in the UK, but following extensive media coverage and positive feedback, Citroen pulled a U-turn.

As a result, the passenger-focused Ami starts at £7,695, while the Ami Cargo, which has space to carry items such as parcels or food, starts at £7,995.

(Citroen)

The passenger version’s full title is ‘Ami 100% electric’ and is offered in three trim levels, with three colour packs extending personalisation. The entry model comes with a digital speedometer, LED lights all round, a panoramic glass sunroof and a USB charging port.

The colour packs are £400 extra and add a splash of orange, blue or grey, with the panels intended to be fitted at home.

Step up to the Ami Pop and prices start at £8,495. This includes the orange colour pack with black trim and bumpers, a black rear spoiler and orange decals on the doors. Top-spec Ami Vibe models start at £8,895 and include the grey pack with decorative roof rails, black wheel arches and decals for the doors and front wings.

The Ami Cargo is targeted at businesses who do ‘last-mile deliveries’ and is offered with a single specification. The passenger seat is replaced with a modular storage area that can be adapted depending on the business’s needs, as well as a mobile office layout and a cargo area up to 260 litres.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s managing director, said: “These exciting new quadricycles showcase the way the Citroen brand brings innovation, electric mobility and clever design to the widest possible range of people, offering customers a radically different take on urban transport.

“What’s really exciting is that we are launching Ami in the UK due to huge demand from the public – it’s a perfect example of our ‘Power to the People’ thinking.”

(Citroen)

All Ami examples have a 6kW electric motor that provides a 28mph top speed, while the 5.5kWh battery provides a range of up to 46 miles. Charging to full takes about three hours.