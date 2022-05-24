BMW M3 and M4 ‘50 Jahre’ editions celebrate half a century of BMW M

BMW 50 Jahre

BMW has revealed special editions of the M3 and M4 to celebrate 50 years of BMW M.

The two models wear ‘50 Jahre’ badging, which translates to ‘50 years’. The German car maker says the editions mean ‘M enthusiasts around the globe can express both their passion for racing and their awareness of tradition’.

Based on the current generation of M3 and M4, both come with a straight-six-cylinder engine that makes 503bhp, fed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the only gearbox option in the UK.

(BMW)

There will be a ‘strictly limited’ number of each version, with different global markets getting different configurations and the selection of historic paint colours from BMW M history.

For Europe, there is an exclusive M4 offered in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. There are 19-inch forged alloy wheels up front with 20-inch wheels at the rear, offered for the first time in grey and gold/bronze matte.

In China, the M4 has Fire Orange and Stratus Grey paint options, as a nod to the fact this is the Year of the Tiger.

Inside, ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ letting is placed on the sill plates, with similar wording on a plaque on the centre console and the headrests of the front seats.

(BMW)

The M3 version was designed specifically for the USA and Canada, with five paint choices called Cinnabar Red, Techno Violet, Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange and Limerock Grey.

Various M Performance Parts are available to upgrade each edition model, including a carbon-fibre front splitter and rear spoiler, and a carbon/titanium tailpipe trim.