The Skoda Afriq is a Dakar Rally-inspired concept designed by students

Skoda Afriq with its predecessors

The latest Skoda Student Concept car has been revealed in the form of a Dakar Rally-inspired off-roader.

Called the Skoda Afriq, it is based on the firm’s Kamiq SUV but has been given a series of modifications that would make it more adept at traversing challenging terrain.

In an image released by the Czech firm, the Afriq appears to get a raised ride height, chunky off-road tyres, LED spot lights mounted on the bonnet, and a roof scoop to help air flow in the cabin.

Previous generations of the Skoda Student Concept Car. (Skoda)

It also looks to have switched the window glass for a lightweight alternative, while inside there are bucket seats by OMP visible along with a roll cage. This also means the interior has likely been stripped of all unnecessary weight, including the rear seats.

The Afriq was created by students at the Skoda Vocational School, which has designed and built the student concept cars since the 2013/14 academic year. This year saw the Motorsport division more involved than ever before.

The idea behind the process is to give the students the chance to be involved with the full process of producing a car. They drew up the initial sketches and oversaw the construction and assembly of the Afriq, helped by specialists working across Skoda.