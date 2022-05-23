Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Skoda Afriq is a Dakar Rally-inspired concept designed by students

MotorsPublished:

It is the latest Skoda Student Concept Car, following a long line of quirky ideas.

Skoda Afriq with its predecessors
Skoda Afriq with its predecessors

The latest Skoda Student Concept car has been revealed in the form of a Dakar Rally-inspired off-roader.

Called the Skoda Afriq, it is based on the firm’s Kamiq SUV but has been given a series of modifications that would make it more adept at traversing challenging terrain.

In an image released by the Czech firm, the Afriq appears to get a raised ride height, chunky off-road tyres, LED spot lights mounted on the bonnet, and a roof scoop to help air flow in the cabin.

Previous generations of the Skoda Student Concept Car
Previous generations of the Skoda Student Concept Car. (Skoda)

It also looks to have switched the window glass for a lightweight alternative, while inside there are bucket seats by OMP visible along with a roll cage. This also means the interior has likely been stripped of all unnecessary weight, including the rear seats.

The Afriq was created by students at the Skoda Vocational School, which has designed and built the student concept cars since the 2013/14 academic year. This year saw the Motorsport division more involved than ever before.

The idea behind the process is to give the students the chance to be involved with the full process of producing a car. They drew up the initial sketches and oversaw the construction and assembly of the Afriq, helped by specialists working across Skoda.

There are seven previous examples of the Student Concept Car, with the first being the Citijet, a two-seat version of the Citigo. Other examples include the Funstar, which is a pickup version of the Fabia, while the Sunroq was a convertible version of the Karoq SUV.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News