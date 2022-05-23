The new Ford Ranger Raptor has gone on sale for £57,340

Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford has opened orders for the new Ranger Raptor, with prices starting at £57,340.

Unveiled earlier this year, the new performance pick-up truck is now powered by a 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, replacing its predecessor’s 2.0-litre diesel.

Standard equipment on the new truck includes Fox Live Valve dampers, seven selectable drive modes, and an active exhaust system. There’s also a unique body kit, with flared arches that sit above all-terrain tyres.

Aside from the tyres and raised suspension system, its off-road ability is aided by a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Those Fox dampers are a particular highlight, said to be the most sophisticated ever fitted to a Raptor model.

Inside, you’ll find a 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a 12-inch central infotainment display, which gets Ford’s advanced new Sync 4 operating system. Furthermore, you get sports seats, a leather heated steering wheel and coloured accents.

There are a few optional extras available on the Ranger Raptor, including the new Code Orange paint job (£720), the Raptor Splash Decal Pack (£600), and exterior “Raptor Pack” (£1,860), which includes a cab roll over bar and power roll top Tonneau cover.

It’s also available in white and blue, and can be specified with functional load bars and roller shutters.

The Raptor will be the first next-generation Ranger variant to arrive in Europe, with customer deliveries starting in late summer 2022.

Speaking at the car’s reveal in February, Dave Burn, Ford Performance chief programme engineer for Ranger Raptor, said: “We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the next-gen Ranger Raptor, but I’m not sure they’re really expecting the enormous leap we’ve made.